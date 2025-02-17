Stabbed through the heart after he took the blame: Laurieston lout admitted committing sectarian offence

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, David Beattie, 45, had admitted threatening behaviour in Elim Drive, Shieldhill on March 4, 2023.

The charges stated he shouted, swore, uttered abusive remarks, banged on doors and sang sectarian songs.

It was stated, since committing the offence, Beattie had been the victim of a serious assault where he was stabbed through the heart.

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence for reports and further consideration of whether or not Beattie, 121 Grahamsdyke Street, Laurieston, had breached his court order.