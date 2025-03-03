Squeaky bum time: Falkirk area driver had bags of cocaine in his underwear when he sped off from police

When a drug dealer was stopped by police while carrying over £700 in cash and 17 half gram deals of cocaine secreted in his underwear he decided to put the foot down and high tail it away from officers.

Cameron Clydesdale, 27, had lost his job and his long term partner at the time and was not about to let police search him or his vehicle, so he sped off and was soon zooming through 30mph zones at around 60mph.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Clydesdale had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on Kilsyth Road, Haggs on March 2 last year and possession with intent to supply class A drug cocaine at Falkirk Police Station on March 3, 2024.

Procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said: “It was 10.50pm and police were on mobile patrol in Bonnybridge when they see a car which they intended to carry out a routine check on.

Clydesdale appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"They activated their lights and Mr Clydesdale initially stopped his vehicle. Police officers got out of their vehicle to engage with him and he then drove off at great speed.

"Police then followed him, but were unable to catch up with him. He was driving at speeds of 60mph in a 30mph area. Police requested further officers to assist in tracing him.

"At 11.10pm Mr Clydesdale was getting out of another car before going into his home address. He confirmed to officers he had been driving the vehicle they stopped earlier in the night.

"He was arrested and taken to the police station where he was searched and found to have £770 in cash on him, as well as 17 snap bags containing cocaine.”

Each bag held a “gram deal” and in total 10.3 grams of cocaine, worth £680 was recovered from Clydesdale – who had hidden the drugs in his underwear.

The court heard Clydesdale, who now works as a labourer, had lost his job at the time and had a long term relationship come to an end.

He was said to be “struggling financially” and then made a “grave error” in how to deal with the situation.

Clydesdale was said to have been hanging around with the “wrong peer group”.

On the night in question he drove away from police because he was in a panic they might discover the drugs he was carrying at the time.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted this meant the charge of dangerous driving was directly linked to the possession with intent to supply offence in that he was attempting to “avoid detection”.

She placed Clydesdale, 16 Kerr Crescent, Haggs, on a supervised community community payback order for 12 months and made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 5.30am for the next 163 days.

She banned him from driving for 93 weeks and stated he must sit an extended driving test at the end of his ban before he can drive again.

Sheriff Michie also made forfeiture order for the £770 in cash Clydesdale had in his possession on the night in question.