Speeding Larbert driver 'fell asleep' before ploughing into parked car and wall

By Court Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2025, 10:25 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 10:25 BST
A first offender was driving so badly another motorist felt the need to report her to police.

Unfortunately Kirsten Compston, 34, slammed her vehicle into a parked car and then into a wall before the call could be made.

She was sitting in the driver’s seat when other motorists arrived – her legs pinned under her collapsed dashboard. She told them she thought she had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Fire crews had to free her from the wreckage.

Emergency services personnel were at the scene and fire crews had to free Compton from her crashed vehicle (Picture: Submitted)Emergency services personnel were at the scene and fire crews had to free Compton from her crashed vehicle (Picture: Submitted)
Emergency services personnel were at the scene and fire crews had to free Compton from her crashed vehicle (Picture: Submitted)

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Kirsten Compton, 34, had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on the Bellsdyke Road, Larbert on June 5 last year.

"The witness saw a Nissan car was driving in an erratic manner,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “It was overtaking traffic and they had concerns over the manner of driving, deciding it was necessary to contact police.

"However, prior to being able to do so, they saw the car pick up speed before swerving in the direction of a parked vehicle in the layby, which resulted in a serious collision and thereafter the car colliding with a stone wall.

"Witnesses saw the accused was in the driver’s side with no other people in the vehicle. She stated to witnesses she believed she had fallen asleep.”

Emergency services were soon on the scene and Compton, who had become trapped by her collapsed dashboard, had to be set free by firefighters.

John Mulholland, defence solicitor, said Compton’s state of mind at the time of the offence was impacted by details which were too “sensitive” to talk about in open court.

"The only person to be injured was my client,” he added. “She is still experiencing pain in her lower back and her car was written off.”

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “It’s fortunate no one else was injured – had there been someone within the car which you collided with the circumstances could have been catastrophic.”

She placed first offender Compton, 48 Sutton Park Crescent, Stenhousemuir, on a community payback order to carry our 150 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and banned her from driving for 18 months.

