Spaniel dies of injuries following brutal XL bully attack in Forth Valley area

An offender has been jailed and banned from owning dogs following a horrific attack involving two XL bullies that left a spaniel so badly injured it later died.

Aiden Lewis, 20, has been given a 10 year ban from owning or keeping dogs following the dog attack, which happened in Braemar Park, Dunblane, on March 11.

Maggie the spaniel was being walked on a lead when they set about her.

Lewis' dogs, both XL bullies, were traced. One was euthanised and the other was taken into secure kennels.

The owner and the dogs were traced by police following the attack (Picture: National World)

Lewis appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court on Wednesday, September 4 and, as well as his ban on owning dogs, was jailed for four months.

Sergeant Sarah Stephenson said: "This was a particularly vicious attack and our thoughts are with Maggie's owner who was simply going for a peaceful walk in the park.

"We thank the public for their support in relation to this enquiry."