Sorry tale of the many crimes of dog-punching Grangemouth offender (Part Two)

An offender’s many and varied crimes were revealed at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week.

When Lee McDonald, 23, appeared from custody via video link at the court last Thursday it would have been easier to list the crimes he had not committed.

It was certainly a marathon session – which last almost an hour – as Sheriff Craig Harris heard about all of McDonald’s latest crimes.

A previous article gave details about McDonald’s assault his cane corso dog, his taking a car without permission, driving without a licence or insurance, threatening behaviour towards an AA mechanic and his theft of alcohol from a service station.

McDonald appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court having pleaded guilty to numerous offences (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

That was just the tip of his offending iceberg.

Even when McDonald was actually present in Falkirk Sheriff Court he continued his offending behaviour.

McDonald admitted causing damage at the court on May 2 last year, after CCTV captured him jumping up and ripping a public toilet sign which had been hanging from the ceiling and then throwing it into a small corridor that leads to the court toilets.

Police officers fell foul of McDonald’s violent behaviour when they attended a disturbance at a premises.

While walking away from the address he called out someone’s name and called them a “beast” adding “I’ll smash this place” and “the only way I’m leaving is if I get lifted”.

He was arrested and then made a nuisance of himself while in custody, urinating in the police van and then, when he arrived at the police station, pouring water all over his cell, forcing police to temporarily cut off the station’s water supply.

When a police officer went to check on his welfare through the cell door hatch, McDonald spat on him.

McDonald subsequently pleaded guilty to assault – spitting on a police officer – at Falkirk Police Station on December 28, 2024.

On another occasion McDonald armed himself with a metal pole after an argument with a man escalated.

He pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and threatening behaviour in River Street, Carron, on November 9, 2024.

McDonald’s rampages were not just confined to the Falkirk area – he admitted threatening behaviour at an address in Tullibody Road, Alloa on August 23, 2024.

"Members of the public heard shouting coming from the street outside,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They saw a topless male – the accused – punching the side door of a car and smashing a wing mirror.

"The owner of the vehicle heard a rustling noise coming from behind a fence and heard shouting coming from outside. He saw the accused beside his vehicle and saw him kick his wing mirror before turning towards the complainer and spitting at him.”

Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said: “He has quite a long record for a man of such a young age. He has had difficulties with alcohol and moved from pillar to post from different addresses due to his behaviour.”

Addressing McDonald directly, Sheriff Craig Harris said: “Everything has been tried with you and you have breached all your orders. Nothing has stopped you from offending, other than when you are remanded in custody."

He sentenced McDonald, 17 Stevenson Street, Grangemouth, to 384 days in prison back dated to August 1.

