Sorry tale of the many crimes of dog-punching Grangemouth offender (Part One)

An offender’s many and varied crimes were revealed at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week and

When Lee McDonald, 23, appeared from custody via video link at the court last Thursday it would have been easier to list the crimes he had not committed.

It was certainly a marathon session – which last almost an hour – as Sheriff Craig Harris heard about all of McDonald’s latest crimes.

One of the most disturbing offences was McDonald’s treatment of his cane corso dog.

McDonald appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court having pleaded guilty to numerous offences (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He pleaded guilty to causing the animal unnecessary suffering at an address in Avon Terrace, Main Street, Avonbridge, on July 30, 2023.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “The accused’s mother and father were within the kitchen while the accused was collecting his belongings from within. He was screaming at his dog before going into the back garden, where his dog followed.

"His parents saw him punch the dog on the head. The dog ran to the corner of the garden and lay down. The behaviour was so upsetting for his mother, she started to struggle to breath and believed she was having a panic attack.

"The accused took her spare car keys for her vehicle and left the address.”

This led to other offences, which McDonald admitted, driving off in a car without the owner’s consent, without insurance and without a licences – also committed on July 30, 2023.

McDonald’s violent behaviour reared it’s ugly head once more when an AA mechanic was out in River Street, Falkirk on November 18 last year.

"The complainer was in the street in his role as and AA mechanic,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He saw the accused, topless, walking down the street towards him. He thought it was unusual because it was so cold outside.

"The accused went into a nearby garden and started banging on the door of a house. A female appeared on the scene and they started arguing with each other. The accused then came out of the garden and started head butting the window of the AA van two or three times.

"He punched the window of the van as the female tried to pull him away. He punched the wing mirror of a vehicle that was parked nearby and walked down the street, hitting cars and shouting.

"He then started squaring up to the AA mechanic, asking him for a fight. The AA mechanic was on the phone to police at the time.”

McDonald pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at the location on November 18, 2024.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions in Avon Terrace, Main Street, Avonbridge, by contacting someone the court had ordered him not to have any contact with on August 4, 2023.

McDonald, 17 Stevenson Street, Grangemouth, pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of alcohol from the Carronside Service Station, Carron Road, Falkirk on Devemver 25, 2024.

This court story will conclude in part two – soon to be published online – when more of McDonald’s crimes will be revealed and Sheriff Craig Harris will issue his sentence.

