'So I'm getting the jail then?': Domestic offender caged after drunken assault on partner in Camelon

A drunken domestic offender swung an ‘unknown object’ which hit his partner on the head and is now behind bars.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert McCallum, 57, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner – striking her on the head with an unknown object – to her injury and breaching his bail conditions not to have contact with her at an address in Brown Street, Camelon on September 29.

“The complainer had been consuming alcohol at the address,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The accused returned after drinking in the Roman Bar at 4pm. He came into the living room and started shouting and swearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He swung an object to the complainer’s head which caused a lump and cut to the side of her head. Police were contacted.”

McCallum appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Murray Aikten, defence solicitor, said: “They had both been consuming alcohol – it’s clear Mr McCallum is an alcoholic. He had been having difficulties.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted it was McCallum’s fourth domestic offence.

"He knows he is treading a fine line, standing his history,” said Mr Aitken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing McCallum directly, Sheriff Labaki said: “You have assaulted your partner by striking her on the head to her injury. This is your fourth domestic offence and you have another domestic assault.

"There is no alternative but a custodial sentence.”

She sent McCallum, 74 Hamiton Street, Camelon, to prison for eight months and made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have contact with his partner for 12 months.

As he was being told his sentence, McCallum said: “So I’m getting the jail then?”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers