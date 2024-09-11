Slamannan we have a problem: Signal 'dark hole' makes it impossible to monitor offender

An offender placed under nocturnal house arrest and tagged for his crime now cannot be monitored by the authorities because of where he lives.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Andrew Leadbetter, 29, had admitted threatening behaviour at a number of locations in Falkirk and in West Calder from April 1, 2019 to March 20, 2023.

The charges stated Leadbetter was abusive of his partner and at one stage pushed her through a shower screen causing it to smash.

Although his address on the charges was listed as 130 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, it was stated Leadbetter was no living in the Slamannan area and this was causing problems for the restriction of liberty order he had been placed on for his crime.

Leadbetter still had his tag on but there was no way to monitor him in his home due to the poor signal (Picture: Esme Allan)

He did not accept responsibility for breaching his order.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He doesn’t accept the breach is a breach because it wasn’t. He still has his tag on, but his tag cannot get a signal. Slamannan is a bit of a dark hole for signals and he is right in the middle of that. G4S have found it impossible to monitor him in his house.”

The court heard the restriction of liberty order was supposed to be in place until January.

“The court still has to punish him,” said Mr Hutchison. “But he can’t do unpaid work due to his mental health.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Leadbetter until October 3 for a supplementary criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order update.