Slamannan motorist out for a drive with enough drugs in his system to kill him

An offender was well on his way to suffering a fatal overdose when he got behind the wheel of a car and took it out for a drive.

Colin Cloy, 35, was discovered by police officers at the side of the road to “change his tyre”.

Officers noticed that he actually had punctures on his two front tyres and Cloy himself was in no fit state to drive – in fact he had enough drugs in his system at that point to actually kill him.

He was taken to hospital and treated for a near fatal overdose.

Police found Cloy at the side of the road supposedly trying to change a tyre (Picture: Submitted)

Thankfully no one else was injured as a result of him deciding to drive while he was in the condition he was in.

Cloy appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted driving while unfit through drink or drugs on the A9 Stirling Road, Camelon on August 17 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Clyne said: “It was 1.30am when police saw a stationary motor vehicle at the side of the carriageway. The driver’s door was open and police saw the accused and spoke with him.

"He said he had to change his tyre. Police saw both front tyres were punctured. The accused was erratic, unable to keep his eyes open, unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech.”

Cloy was arrested but was not in a fit enough state to understand the charges.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “The drugs he consumed very nearly killed him. He was taken into hospital. It was a very near fatal overdose.”

Sheriff Alison Michie noted there was also a danger to others with Cloy actually driving a car while he was in that state.

She said: “The quantity of drugs in your system at the time was at a fatal level. Members of the public could have been effected by your driving while you were so intoxicated.

"You are 35-years-old and your record of offending shows no sign of slowing down.”

She placed Cloy, 4 Bennie Terrace, Station Road, Slamannan, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am each day for the next four-and-a-half months.

He was also banned from driving for three years.