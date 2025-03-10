Six police officers on hand to restrain offender during violent outburst in Camelon

Six police officers had to be called in to restrain an offender who refused to be taking into custody quietly – even shouting racist abuse at one officer and challenging others to a fight.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reece Harvey, 26, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering offensive remarks – and struggling violently with police officers at an address in Watt Gardens, Camelon on November 5 last year.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 2.40pm and police received a call regarding the accused causing a disturbance by shouting in the street. However, when officers attended the accused had moved on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It came to light the accused had a locate and trace marker and he was soon arrested in relation to separate matters. On being informed of this he became aggressive and started shouting.

A total of six police officers were required to restrain Harvey after he was told he was under arrest (Picture: Police Scotland)

"He began struggling violently and had to be taken to the ground. He continued struggling and six officers had to restrain him. He challenged them to a fight, continuing to kick out, and was put in leg restraints for the safety of officers and for the safety of the accused himself.

"He then shouted racist abuse at one officer.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said Harvey was doing well on his current community payback order, which still had a year left to run.

Sheriff James Hastie deferred sentence on Harvey, 6 Tryst Road, Stenhousemuir, for three months to June 5 to see how well he does on his existing community payback order.