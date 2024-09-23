Six months in prison for Grangemouth shoplifter who pinched £19 of alcohol

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An offender who stole a alcohol worth a total value of £19 from the same store over two consecutive days will now be spending the rest of 2024 locked up behind bars.

Robert Adams, 49, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of alcohol from Asda, Dock Road, Grangemouth on September 3 and September 4.

Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced Adams, 42 Moriston Court, Grangemouth, to six months in prison.