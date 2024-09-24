Short on IQ, long on insults: Inmate threatened and abused partner from behind bars at Polmont YOI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An inmate threatened and abused his pregnant partner from behind bars phoning her up to tell her she was “not fit to be a maw”.

Antonio Hampson, 20, was said to suffer from a low IQ and perhaps proved that by using monitored phone calls from Polmont YOI to insult and threaten his partner, who was expecting their child at the time, over a three month period.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Antonio Hampson, 20, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at Polmont Young Offenders Institution between January 19 and March 14.

Procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said: “She had been in a relationship with the accused for eight months and at the time was pregnant with his child. She was at her stepmother’s house when she received a call from the accused.

Hampson appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"She had the mobile phone on loud speaker. He was aggressive stating she was ‘not fit to be a maw’.”

The court heard the woman had given birth in July and there had been no further difficulties between her and Hampson, who was said to suffer from a “low IQ” and had trouble expressing himself.

It was stated he wanted to put matters behind him, following the birth of his daughter.

Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced Hampson, address listed as Polmont YOI, to four months in prison to run concurrently with his existing sentence. He also made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his partner for nine months.