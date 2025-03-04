Shoplifter's Bo'ness booze bag contained champagne, whisky, tequila and vodka
Emma Brown, 38, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the thefts she committed at Tesco, Main Street, Bo’ness, on March 5 last year.
Christa Lindsay, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 6.25pm and members of staff in Tesco had been made aware of a female shoplifter. CCTV footage showed her conceal four bottles of champagne, two bottles of whisky, a bottle of tequila and a bottle of vodka in her bag.”
Sheriff Alison Michie said: “Clearly you are someone who is able to stay out of trouble for periods of time as your last conviction was four years ago.”
She placed Brown, 2F2, 43, Stenhouse Avenue West, Stenhouse, Edinburgh, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition she engage with drug treatment services.