Shoplifter case reaches a tragic end at Falkirk Sheriff Court

By Court Reporter
Published 14th Jul 2025, 13:19 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 13:19 BST
Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the tragic reason for an offender’s non-appearance at court.

John Hay, 48, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having earlier pleaded guilty to a number of thefts, including a quantity of perfume from Boots in Falkirk High Street on March 21 last year and Boots in Falkirk Central Retail Park on October 9, 2023.

Simon Hutchison said Hay, 4 Ronald Crescent, Larbert, had sadly died on June 19.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki revoked Hay’s existing community payback order.

Hay stole a quantity of perfume from Boots in Falkirk Central Retail Park (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
Hay stole a quantity of perfume from Boots in Falkirk Central Retail Park (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

