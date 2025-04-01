Shocking conclusion: Falkirk court hears woman threatened to electrocute ex partner's testicles
Lauren Alexander, 39, began messaging the man and issuing threats, which culminated in her telling him she was going to electrocute his testicles.
He called the police soon after that threat was issued.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Alexander had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which caused her former partner fear and alarm – repeatedly contacting him via social media and text messages, threatening violence – at a property in Grangemouth between August 30 and August 31 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The accused first got in touch with the complainer when they both joined a dating website and were matched with each other. The began communicating with each other and then met up and the relationship became intimate.
"The accused thought it was more serious than the complainer did. He told her he no longer wanted to be involved with her and blocked her on Snapchat. She began calling him names.
"He told her he had no interest in having further involvement and she threatened to electrocute his testicles. He then contacted police.”
Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted Alexander, 268 High Street, Linlithgow, had been of good behaviour since committing the offence and simply admonished her.
However, she did make her subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact whatsoever with her ex partner for the next 12 months.