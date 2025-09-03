Shock sock attack: Polmont YOI prisoner struck fellow inmate with improvised weapon

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Alan Montgomery, 22, had pleaded guilty to assaulting an inmate at Polmont YOI – repeatedly striking him on the head with a sock containing a radiator dial on March 19, 2022.

He also admitted possession of an offensive weapon, a sock containing a radiator valve, at the YOI on June 5, 2021.

Sheriff Christopher Shead had no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence and sent Montgomery, Flat 6/1, 40 Kingsway Court, Glasgow, to prison for 13-and-a-half months.

