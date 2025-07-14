Sheriff tells Bonnybridge knife man his charm makes him even more dangerous

A ‘charming’ offender was caged for once again arming himself with a blade.

Kai McAloon, 21, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including being found in possession of a knife in Haugh Street, Bainsford on March 29, 2025 and in High Street, Bonnybridge on August 28, 2023.

He also admitted breaching a non-harassment order not to contact a person in Abbotsford Gardens, Bainsford on March 29, 2025 and threatening behaviour – making offensive remarks – at an address in Castlehill, Bo’ness on April 15, 2025.

The court heard McAloon had struggled to take advantage of the opportunity the court gave him to engage with a community payback order.

Police officers searched McAloon and found a kitchen knife in his jumper pocket (Picture: Submitted)

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “He is pleasant and charismatic – he talks the talk, but he doesn’t walk the walk. It’s a lack of maturity and a lack of respect for himself, let alone anyone else.

"His whole life has been a case of not committing to anything and this has been all too much for him.”

The court heard when McAloon was caught breaching his non-harassment order, a subsequent search by police revealed he had a kitchen knife in his left jumper pocket.

Addressing McAloon directly, Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “I have given you umpteen chances and now I’m going to have to draw a line under this. There is no alternative to a custodial sentence – you have simply exhausted all other sentencing options.

"The fact you arm yourself in this way again is something I’m really concerned about. The fact you are charming makes it more concerning. You were on a community payback order and afforded al alternative to custody and you were once again found in possession of a knife.

"You were referred to the Venture Trust programme, but for some reason, every time you obtain your liberty you simply offend again. The public is required to be protected from you as you pose a risk to them by continuing to arm yourself.”

She sentenced McAloon, 6a Bridge Street, Bonnybridge, to 19 months in prison across all the offences. He was also made subject to a 12 months non-harassment order to stay away from his ex partner.

