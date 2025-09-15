'Sexual element': Autistic Falkirk offender messaged four young girls asking to meet them in 'public places'

A young man with autism is now a registered sex offender after he sent messages to four young girls asking to meet them to “provide them with money”.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Morrison, 23, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to conducting himself in a disorderly manner and breaching the peace at various locations in Camelon and Falkirk between September 1 and December 6, 2023.

The charges stated Morrison sent messages of a sexual nature to four girls – all under the age of 16 – requesting he “meet them alone in public places to provide them with money”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Morrison had made some changes in his life and had now “broken away” from the Camelon area.

Morrison appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court and was placed on the sex offenders register (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

A court ordered psychiatric report found “no mental illness” connected with Morrison, but ascertained he did have autism.

Mr Biggam stated Morrison had “no insight” into the offence, but said the court would be well aware of the “demographic involved” – meaning the young ages of the four girls who received his messages.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted Morrison, who now lives in Falkirk, displayed “worrying behaviour”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I’m satisfied there was a significant sexual element to this case. You need to be supervised to make sure this behaviour doesn’t happen again.”

She placed him on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he completes 200 hours of unpaid work in that time. He was also mad subject to the notification requirements of the sex offenders register.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers