'See you, you speccy ginger': Bonnybridge 'violent individual' head butts police officer in face

Being taken into custody and led towards a cell seemed to stoke the fires of rage for a ‘violent offender’ who responded to his situation by head butting a police officer in the face.

Ewan Hastings, 22, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted assaulting a police officer – head butting him – and threatening behaviour at Falkirk Police Station on January 29.

“It was 2.20am when police attended at the address,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They were there in relation to matters no longer before the court. They arrested the accused for offences relating to assault and vandalism.

"He was taken to Falkirk Police Station and walked to the holding area. He began to shout and caused a scene, saying he wasn’t going in the cells – he began to drag his feet and walk slowly.

Hastings head butted a police officer in the face at Falkirk Police Station (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

"He then head butted an officer, striking him to the face.”

After he had calmed down, Hastings was taken to the charge bar in the station for processing and he then began to hit his head against a wall.

"He was held away from the wall and he shouted he wanted his handcuffs taken off. Due to his aggressive nature they remained on. At this point he told on officer ‘see you, you speccy ginger – if I see you outside here’.

"He then spat at police witnesses, hitting a glass screen and a spit hood was applied.”

Ross McGowan, defence solicitor, said: “He has a short record which comes from associating with bad peers and drinking alcohol. Things seem to be turning back around for Mr Hastings.

"On the day in question there was a drunken argument which led to physicality and behaviour that is not acceptable towards police officers.”

The court heard Hastings, who had been in the army, had issues with his mental health.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki referred to Hastings, 89 High Street, Bonnybridge, as a “violent individual” who head butted a police officer.

"Make no mistake,” she told him. “I was considering a custodial sentence after hearing the facts. It was atrocious behaviour.”

She placed him on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 180 hours of unpaid work in that time.

