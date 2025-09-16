Scobbie did do it: Offender crept into Grangemouth leisure centre and pinched anything he could lay his hands on
Mark Scobbie, 35, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of theft offences committed at Grangemouth Sports Complex, Abbots Road, Grangemouth on April 14.
According to the charges, Scobbie pinched a bluetooth speaker, earphones, money, a bus and gym pass, a laptop and a bag containing clothing.
Scobbie began his crime spree in the leisure centre at around 5pm and was captured on CCTV.
At one locations he was seen “rummaging” around a pram, where he removed items from a purse.
The alarm was raised at around 5.30pm when people started noticing their belongings were missing.
Police were contacted and officers reviewed CCTV footage to identify the culprit. They traced Scobbie and some of the items were recovered.
Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “He had to leave his family home after an argument and he ended up sleeping rough at the back of the sports complex. This was opportunistic by him – he wanted to obtain some money to support himself.
"He was intoxicated at the time of the offences and is now appalled and ashamed of himself.”
She added Scobbie, 8 Whiteside Loan, Brightons, was now back living with his partner again.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki placed him on a community payback order for six months with the condition he complete 100 hours of unpaid work in that time.