School run horror: No explanation from teenage motorist for head on collision that killed Airth father

A teenager had just passed his driving test three weeks before he went out on the road and caused the death of a father-of-two from Airth.

Calum Anderson, who was 17 at the time of the incident, lost control of his works van and drifted into the path of a car driven by George Mitchell, who was on his way to collect his daughter from school.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Tuesday, Calum Anderson, 19, had pleaded guilty to causing the death of Mr Mitchell, 57, by careless driving near Forest Mill Layby on the A977 between Gartarry Roundabout, Alloa, and Forestmill, Clackmannanshire, on December 20, 2023. The court heard an “unknown event” had resulted in Anderson suffering “a transient but complete loss of control of his vehicle, which set in train the terrible accident”.

As a result Mr Mitchell's VW Polo suffered “catastrophic” front end damage, and despite the efforts of paramedics he died at the scene from chest injuries consistent with a head-on car crash.

Speed, alcohol, drugs, tiredness, mobile phone use, mechanical defects and any link to Type 1 diabetes that Anderson had suffered from since age 14 had all been ruled out, the court heard, and another driver who had followed Anderson's van for two miles before the cash reported it was being driven completely normally before it “just drifted out across the centre of the road and into the other side”.

Procurator fiscal depute Paula Wedlock said: “Mr Mitchell would have had insufficient time to react. There were no obvious hazards obstructing the accused's view such as overhanging branches or hidden dips.

“The headlights of oncoming vehicles would have provided an indication of the straight path of the road. The reason for Mr Anderson crossing into the opposing lane is unknown.”

First offender Anderson, an apprentice mechanic from Motherwell, claimed he had no recollection of the crash or the journey before it.

Barry Smith, defence solicitor, said: “Calum Anderson understands very well nothing I can say on his behalf can undo the harm caused in this unspeakably tragic accident.

“He is genuinely and profoundly remorseful.”

Sheriff Keith O'Mahony placed Anderson on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 300 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and banned him from driving for 50 months.

He also made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 9pm to 6pm each day for the next 12 months.

Sheriff O’Mahony said: “I've had the benefit of reading some very powerful victim impact statements prepared by Mr Mitchell's family. They are eloquent of the huge loss they have suffered.”

He added Mr Mitchell was “a kind, devoted and hard-working man who loved his family more than anything in the world”.

“They describe a man who brought happiness, strength and safety into their lives on a daily basis. The effect of his loss on them must have been enormous, and it will continue to be enormous.

“No sentence I can impose can bring him back.”

