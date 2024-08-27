'Sad state of affairs': Teenager's thieving day trip to Falkirk ends with stark prophecy from sheriff
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Dylan Davidson, 19, had pleaded guilty to theft – stealing £378 worth of perfume while acting with two others – from Boots, High Street, Falkirk on March 9 last year.
The court heard there was full recovery of the items Davidson and his associates stole.
"The items were dropped in the accused’s hasty exit from the store,” said procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill.
Sheriff Craig Harris said: “I think this might be the first of many appearances for you in Scottish courts – all the signs are there. It’s a pretty sad state of affairs.”
He placed Davidson, 39 Templeland Road, Glasgow, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and transferred the matter to Glasgow.