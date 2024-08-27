'Sad state of affairs': Teenager's thieving day trip to Falkirk ends with stark prophecy from sheriff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The aftermath of a Glasgow offender’s thieving day trip to Falkirk with two pals ended with a dire warning from a sheriff over the life that probably awaits him.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Dylan Davidson, 19, had pleaded guilty to theft – stealing £378 worth of perfume while acting with two others – from Boots, High Street, Falkirk on March 9 last year.

The court heard there was full recovery of the items Davidson and his associates stole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The items were dropped in the accused’s hasty exit from the store,” said procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill.

Davidson and his two teen associates were looking for a five-fingered discount on perfume from Boots(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “I think this might be the first of many appearances for you in Scottish courts – all the signs are there. It’s a pretty sad state of affairs.”

He placed Davidson, 39 Templeland Road, Glasgow, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and transferred the matter to Glasgow.