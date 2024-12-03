Rum necking Falkirk double decker bus driver caught almost five times over legal drink driving limit on M9

A bus driver claimed he necked a bottle of Captain Morgan’s rum before and during his shift to give him “courage” to transport passengers down the M9 in a double decker.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Thomson, 21, was almost five times over the legal drink driving limit when police – called into action by terrified passengers travelling on the bus –

stopped him on the motorway and found the rum bottle in a bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to driving a double decker bus to the danger of himself and passengers and drink driving on the M9 southbound near junction 9, Stirling on October 29.

Thomson was almost five times over the legal drink driving limit (Picture: Submitted)

He gave a reading of 113 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Janet Macdonald, procurator fiscal depute, said: “At 6.45pm police were contacted by members of the public who believed the driver of the number 38 service bus was under the influence of alcohol.

"The police found the location of the bus through the bus tracker and traced it on the M9. They were able to safely stop the vehicle at around 7pm. The accused was standing behind the door, clearly intoxicated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were several passengers on the bus who appeared distressed. The accused’s bag was searched and a bottle of Captain Morgan’s rum was found within.”

The court heard the double decker bus was travelling the Stirling to Falkirk route.

Defence solicitor Mark Fallon said: “He has suffered from stress and poor health throughout his life. He regrets his actions on this day and knows how serious it was.

"The reading is quite high.”

"That’s an understatement,” said Sheriff Alison Michie. “It was almost five times over the legal limit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated Thomson had been drinking before his shift and during his break to get “courage” to be able to do his job. He also attended the criminal justice social work interviews smelling strongly of alcohol.

Sheriff Michie said: “Driving on the M9 with a reading of that level of alcohol easily attracts a custodial sentence. You were driving a double decker bus with members of the public onboard as passengers – that is frankly staggering and would clearly merit a custodial sentence.

"You have no previous convictions, but you clearly have issues with alcohol and felt you needed to drink alcohol to attend your employment. You drank in advance of your shift and during your shift, which is reckless behaviour.

"You put yourself, your passengers and other road users at extreme risk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She placed Thomson, Waverley Park, Redding, on a supervised community payback order for two years with a conduct requirement he attend at mental health services and alcohol addiction services, as well as complete 300 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

She also made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am each day for the next four months.

Thomson was banned from driving for four years.