'Rubbish' end to relationship as police called in to deal with Falkirk bail breach

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Melissa Hood, 42, had pleaded guilty to assaulting her partner at an address in Dryburgh Way, Grangemouth, on April 9.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charges stated she struggled with him, seized him by his clothing and threw a bag of rubbish at him.

She also admitted threatening behaviour at the same address on April 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 9pm and the witness was in her home with her young child and her partner. She heard banging and shouting coming from her upstairs neighbour’s address.

Hood was laying low but police officers rang her phone number and could hear her mobile ringing inside the poperty (Picture: Submitted)

"At 10pm she heard a front door slam and saw the accused exit the common close and then wait at the top of the street before getting in a taxi. She contact police to report the disturbance.

"Officers searched the address but could find no trace of the accused. The learned she had been seen leaving the address and the complainer said ‘I’m not going to lie, she’s been texting me’.”

Officers then went round to the accused’s home address and there was no answer when they knocked on the door. They rang her phone number and could hear the mobile going off inside the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She eventually came to the door and it was explained to her she was being arrested for breaching her bail conditions.

Defence solicitor Ross McGowan said: “The relationship is over.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki placed Hood, Flat 2, 44 McGowan Road, Falkirk, on a structured deferred sentence for three months to August 28. She also made her subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with her ex partner for three months.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.