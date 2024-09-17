Road warrior: Drunken offender staggered out into middle of Falkirk street and kicked car
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Amy Clyne, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 12.50am and the witness was driving her motor vehicle at the location when the accused walked out in front of her. She stopped to see if he was okay, as he was walking in the middle of the road.”
Gillies then kicked her car and when challenged he threatened to burn the car and “stab someone”.
It was stated Gillies, who was representing himself, could not remember much of the offence because he had been drinking alcohol on the night in question.
Initially say “naw” when asked if he wanted a solicitor to represent him, Gillies relented and said he did want legal representation.
Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Gillies, 21 Wallacebrae Road, Carbrain, Cumbernauld, until September 19.