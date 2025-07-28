Ring doorbell footage catches banned driver behind wheel in Maddiston

A banned driver’s bad decision to get back behind the wheel again was captured for all to see – including the police – on a ring doorbell camera.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexandru Dinu, 27, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified between May 22 and May 23 in Kenny Drive, Maddiston.

He had also admitted threatening behaviour at an address in Forgie Crescent, Maddiston, on October 25 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard a property’s ring doorbell camera captured Dinu entering his vehicle, driving away and then returning a short time later.

Dinu appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “The driving was a short distance – he knows he shouldn’t have got behind the wheel of the car. His time in custody has allowed him to reflect on matters.”

It was stated his child was due to start school in August.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Dinu, 24 Kenny Drive, Maddiston, had been remanded in custody since May because of his offending record – he has a previous conviction for driving while disqualified – and the fact he had breached a restriction of liberty order by cutting off his electronic tag.

"The only appropriate disposal is a prison sentence,” she added and sentenced him to 30 weeks in prison back dated to May 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also banned from driving for 54 months and his restriction of liberty order had a further two months added to it for him to serve upon his release from custody.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper