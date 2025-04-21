Ring doorbell footage captured neighbours rolling around on landing during Hallglen disturbance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drunken brawl between neighbours not only disrupted other residents in a block of flats it also saw police being verbally abused after they came to deal with the matter.

Gordon Taylor, 40, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in a “stand up fight” and threatening behaviour at his home address of 35 Eriskay Court, Hallglen on November 9 last year.

"It was 9.15pm and the accused was consuming alcohol with his neighbour,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “At the time witnesses heard shouting, banging and sounds of an ongoing disturbance.

"On arrival police officers spoke to one of the residents who said two males on the top floor had been fighting and banging about all night. Mr Taylor refused to open the door and swore at officers, telling them to leave.

Taylor appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"Ring doorbell footage showed Taylor and his neighbour rolling on the floor of the landing clearly intoxicated. Taylor told police ‘if youse come through the door it will be a mess’ and then switched his music up to full volume, refusing to engage any further.”

When he was arrested Taylor stated “it never happened” to both charges.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “He was having trouble with alcohol that night and so was his neighbour.”

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Taylor’s previous record of offending which had been “underpinned” by his difficulties with alcohol.

She placed him on a structured deferred sentence for six months with a review of the ordered scheduled for July 17.

