Return to court for nasty neighbour stuck with £75 bill after gluing up Grangemouth garage lock

An offender was said to have mended his ways and struck to the straight and narrow in the months after he glued up a neighbour’s garage lock.

Ian Forbes, 50, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to reckless destruction of property – putting superglue in a garage lock – at an address in Brooke Street, Grangemouth on October 9, 2023.

He also admitted threatening behaviour – making threats of violence towards neighbours – at the same location on October 11, 2023.

At a previous court appearance, Mandy Jones, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness noticed he could not put his key in the garage door lock – it had been glued shut with superglue.”

Forbes appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The cost of the damage was £75 and Forbes was not long in letting his neighbour know what he thought of being arrested for the crime.

"The accused was standing on the other side of the street,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He began shouting towards the witness, referring to him as an ‘old rat’. The accused continued to shout and swear, issuing threats of violence.

"He said if the witness was a younger man he would knock him out and added ‘there’s no point fixing the lock, I’ll glue it again along with your car and your house’.”

Defence solicitor John Mulholland said Forbes had undergone a “physical and mental deterioration” over the last few years.

"He did not carry out any of the threats he made,” added Mr Mulholland.

Last year Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “This is appalling behaviour. The damage you caused and the behaviour in general is disgraceful.”

She ordered Forbes, 3 Brooke Street, Grangemouth, to pay the complainer in the case £75 compensation at a rate of £40 per month and placed him on a structured deferred sentence for six months to August 15.

At the court on Thursday, Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Forbes, who had since moved away from the area, still had to pay his £75 compensation order, but had been of good behaviour during his structured deferred sentence.

Sheriff Shead simply admonished him and told him to pay off his order.