Reprieved and relieved: Camelon offender thought he was bound for custody

An offender turned a whiter shade of pale when he thought he was heading behind bars.

Kris Mitchell, 26, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his non-harassment order in Seabegs Road, Bonnybridge on October 31 last year.

The court heard Mitchell, although he had stayed away from the woman in question since that date, had not been of good behaviour in the interim, committing thefts.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “He has defied the orders of the court yet again – he has defied this court order and the last one.”

Mitchell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Warning Mitchell he faced prison for his multiple breaches, Sheriff Shead’s wording made Mitchell – and members of staff – believe he was going down to the cells right away, because the entrance to the dock was closed.

However, it soon came as a relief to Mitchell, 36 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, that Sheriff Shead had in fact deferred sentence on him until August 21 and released him on bail.

