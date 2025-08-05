'Repellent and disgraceful': Falkirk court hears crimes of dog hating ASBO breacher

A callous party boy breached his ASBO by cranking up the volume of his music to annoy his neighbours just a few months after his “repellent and disgraceful” neglect of his pet Staffordshire terrier drew police attention.

Brandon McDonald, 20, had left the poor animal abandoned in a first floor flat without food and had left the tap running so it flooded the premises and the flat below.

When police arrived and forced entry, the poor dog, which they had heard whimpering from outside the residence, ran into a bedroom and cowered on a bed.

When asked about the dog, McDonald told officers he did not even want the animal because it chewed things and admitted he had not seen it for a few days.

Police could hear the dog whimpering inside when they arrived at McDonald's first floor flat (Picture: Police Scotland)

McDonald appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted causing a dog unnecessary suffering at an address in Moy Court, Grangemouth between October 22 and November 4, 2024.

He also admitted breaching his anti-social behaviour order by playing music at excessive volume and annoying neighbours at an address in Overton Road, Grangemouth on May 1, 2025.

"Police attended at the address,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They were attempting to trace the accuse in relation to an unrelated matter. It was a first floor flat and officers could hear a dog whimpering in distress.”

"Signs of flooding were obvious in the flat below, so entry was forced. A black Staffie dog ran into a nearby bedroom and cowered on the bed. The flat was in state of disrepair.

"There were two empty dog bowls and no sign of any dog food in the property. The kitchen tap was on and had caused the sink to overflow, flooding the kitchen, living room and ground floor flat below.

"Efforts were made to contact the accused. He told officers ‘I didn’t even want the dog – it chews things. I’ve not seen it for a few days’. His mother told police ‘thank God you’ve got the dog, he hasn’t been near it for days. He left it in the flat – it’s been neglected’.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted the dog neglect and the ASBO were both “troubling offences” and the fact McDonald had already been sentenced for another offence and had been placed on a supervised community order for three years and received 300 hours unpaid work – some of which he had complete.

John Mulholland, defence solicitor, said McDonald was a “troubled young man”.

Addressing McDonald directly, Sheriff Shead said: “It’s difficult to know just how troubling you are as far as the community is concerned. It may be just selfishness and immaturity.

"Would you be a risk? Time will tell.”

He called the neglect of the dog a “repellent and disgraceful offence” and placed McDonald, 21 Scott Street, Grangemouth, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 180 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

He was also banned from owning or keeping a dog for a period of three years.

As for the ASBO breach, McDonald was ordered to complete another 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

A review of the community payback order was called for on October 30.

