Redding shoplifter's bank account takes a hit after Post Office theft

A serial shoplifter was caught pinching booze from a local post office and must now – literally – pay over the price for her crime.

Kelly Ann Newman appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to stealing £75 worth of alcohol from the Post Office, Main Road, Maddiston, on May 3.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “Clearly you are someone who appears before me with a lengthy record.”

She fined Newman, 10 Knowehead Road, Redding, £140 to be paid at a rate of £25 per month.

Newman appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

