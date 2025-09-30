Redding offender who threatened boy, 10, gets three more months

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Alexander Lawson, 40, had admitted threatening behaviour at an address in Kerse Road, Grangemouth, on January 1 last year.

The charges stated he directed his threats towards a 10-year-old boy.

It was stated Lawson, 8 Main Street, Redding, still had 37 hours of unpaid work from his community payback order still to complete but was running out of time.

Sheriff Christopher Shead varied the order and gave him three more months to finish his hours.

Lawson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

