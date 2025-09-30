Redding offender who threatened boy, 10, gets three more months

By Court Reporter
Published 30th Sep 2025, 13:51 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 13:51 BST
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Alexander Lawson, 40, had admitted threatening behaviour at an address in Kerse Road, Grangemouth, on January 1 last year.

The charges stated he directed his threats towards a 10-year-old boy.

Most Popular

It was stated Lawson, 8 Main Street, Redding, still had 37 hours of unpaid work from his community payback order still to complete but was running out of time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheriff Christopher Shead varied the order and gave him three more months to finish his hours.

Lawson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
Lawson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice