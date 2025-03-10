Red faced inmate set about prisoner with a pool cue during Polmont YOI attack
James Brown, 19, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting an inmate with a pool cue – striking him on the head and body to his injury – at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on June 25 last year.
"The accused was in the recreation area,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “As the complainer exited the shower the accused was standing there. He saw the accused to have a red face and he asked him what was wrong.
"The accused stated he was just angry. The complainer turned around to walk back to the shower and the accused has then swung the pool cue striking him to the upper left arm.
"The complainer stated ‘come on them’ to the accused. However, prison staff separated them and they were placed back in their cells. The complainer suffered minor bruises to his left shoulder and required no medical attention.”
The court heard Brown was on remand for an assault in Glasgow city centre at the time of the incident.
It was stated there had been a “dispute” and the attack itself happened in full view of prison staff and other prisoners and was not a planned assault.
Both parties were said to have resolved their differences afterwards.
Sheriff James Hastie noted Brown, Flat 1/5 164 Helenvale Street, Glasgow had a “chaotic lifestyle” that was “quite disastrous”.
He sentenced him to 20 days in prison.