Randyford Street terror: Baseball bat thug and machete man charge at Falkirk house

Two violent offenders got tooled up with a baseball bat and a machete to mete out their version of “justice” and ended up behind bars for their trouble.

Stephen Taylor, 36, and Michael Muldoon, 34, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and possession of offensive weapons in a public place in Randyford Street, Falkirk on October 25.

“It was 10.30pm,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The complainers were outside their home when they noticed the two accused running towards their address – they heard the accused shouting something about someone being a beast.

“The accused Taylor had a baseball bat and the accused Muldoon had a machete with a two-foot long blade. The complainers retreated inside their property and could hear banging coming form outside as if the front door was being hit with a weapon."

Taylor and Muldoon appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Police arrived a short time later and found the Taylor and Muldoon and their weapons.

Representing both men, Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “Thankfully it was a very short lived incident. Police must have been in the area on a separate matter because they were in the garden for a matter of seconds before officers arrived.

"They both discarded their weapons and co-operated with police. There is always a background to these things – they never happen for no reason.”

Sheriff Simon Collins noted both men had bad records for violence and breaching court orders.

He sentenced Muldoon, 42 Lomond Avenue, Stenhousemuir, to 46 weeks in custody and Taylor, 99 Westfield Street, Falkirk, to 35 weeks in custody both back dated to March 11.

