Raging offender wrecked home and attack partner during Dunipace domestic

An offender caught wind that his partner may be cheating on him and then proceeded to smash up her house and physically attack her.

Jonathan Little, 27, wrecked a family Christmas tree and a television during his rampage which saw him storm from room to room, upstairs and downstairs, destroying everything in his path before turning his temper tantrum onto his partner, pushing her to the floor and kicking her.

When police later arrived to arrest him he did not go quietly and refused to allow handcuffs to be placed on him. Officers eventually had to chase him down and take him to the ground.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Little had pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner and recklessly destroying property – breaking a Christmas tree, a lamp and television sets – at an address in Northfield Road, Dunipace, on November 30 last year.

Little appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He also admitted resisting police officers near Barnego Road, Dunipace, on the same date.

"There was a knock on the door,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “It was the accused, who became aggressive, shouting and swearing as he went into the kitchen. He was opening drawers and throwing the contents around the room.

"Then he started smashing up a Chritsmas tree and broke a television set by punching it. He then made his way upstairs and smashed up a bedroom, continuing to shout and be verbally abusive.

"He called the complainer a ‘slag’ and accused her of cheating. She called the police from her daughter’s phone because she was frightened of his behaviour. He knocked the phone out of her hand and proceeded to push her and grab her by the neck.

"He pushed her to the floor and started to kick her.”

Little left the address and was later traced by police.

"They made numerous attempts to secure the accused in handcuffs and he was told to stop resisting, which he refused to do. He ran off, was pursued and then taken to the ground by officers.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki stated she was concerned by Little’s attitude to what she called a “really unpleasant incident”.

The court heard the couple had been in a relationship for seven months, but had known each other well before that. Things became “toxic from both ends” and on the day in question it was stated Little had supposedly received information she had be unfaithful to him.

Sheriff Labaki said: “You pleaded guilty during the course of a trial – this was disgustingly violent abuse of your partner at the time and it had an impact on her and her children.”

She placed Little. 14 Cairnton Place, Tillicoultry, on a supervised community payback order for two years with a programme requirement to engage with social services regarding his drug abuse and abusive behaviour and complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

She also made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he will remain in his home from 7pm to 7am for the next six months.

