Raging motorist sees red on road right outside Falkirk Police Station

A motorist let the red mist get the better of him and was clearly not thinking straight when he pulled up alongside a car outside Falkirk Police Station and began verbally abusing the female driver.

Daniel Stewart, 23, then started hitting her wing mirror as he was shouting and swearing at her.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Stewart had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour on the A803 Garrison Place road and elsewhere on November 19, 2023.

The charges stated Stewart, for whatever reason, began following behind a car in “close proximity” while exiting the roundabout at Meeks Road and continued to drive in close proximity behind the car on Garrison Place.

Stewart committed the road rage offence right outside Falkirk Police Station (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

Then, at the traffic lights near Falkirk Police Station, Stewart reversed his car until he was level with the driver’s window of the other vehicle and began shouting and swearing at the female driver.

He began repeatedly striking the wing mirror of the female motorist’s car, eventually “displacing” it.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “There had been some previous bad driving by the other parties and that, in combination with his ADHD, meant there was this incident which took place.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “This is dangerous driving – as far as the court’s concerned this looks like a pretty serious matter.”

Sheriff Shead deferred sentence on Stewart, 64 Brooke Street, Grangemouth, until March 27 for further reports.

"I take into account you’ve been of good behaviour, but the court needs to understand more about the circumstances,” he added.