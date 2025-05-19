Prison warning for Grangemouth woman who bashed man with metal pole

By Court Reporter
Published 19th May 2025, 09:34 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 14:24 BST
A woman who attacked and seriously injured a man after striking him with a metal pole was told she is “very close to going to prison”.

Danielle Doak, 35, had initially been doing well on the court order she received as punishment for her crime, but last year “personal issues” had led to her failing to engage with elements of the order, including her unpaid work.

Most Popular

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Doak had pleaded guilty to assaulting a man to his serious injury at an address in Croftside Court, Grangemouth on November 13, 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charges stated Doak, while acting with others, knocked the man to the ground, repeatedly punched and kicked him to the body and head and struck him on the head with a metal pole.

Doak appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
Doak appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

After being sentenced for the offence, she had been engaging well with her community payback order, but last year that all changed.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “Things were looking up, now she has slipped back in my view since June 2024. You have to bear in mind how serious this offence was. I am considering sentencing her to prison.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “She has a number of personal issues which she is trying to tackle.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Addressing Doak directly, Sheriff Harris said: “I sentenced you at that time as the person you were at that time. Unfortunately all the indications are you have slipped backwards.

"The report makes for poor reading.”

He added she had not engaged with her unpaid work due to her “lifestyle” and stated she was “very close to going to prison”.

"Crucially, social work say in the report they can still work with you. I will allow you a final opportunity to fully engage with this order.”

Sheriff Harris revoked the existing community payback order and placed Doak, 81 Dundas Street, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition she complete 220 hours of unpaid work in that time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He warned her she would be heading to custody if she did not engage with this new order and called for a review of the order on July 8.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice