Prison for violent offender who spat in officer's face at Falkirk Police Station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A violent offender had a “mental health episode” which ended with him kicking his partner and spitting in the face of a police officer.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Paul McCluskey had pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and a police officer in Central Avenue, Grangemouth, and spitting in a police officer’s face at Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street, on July 24.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer had been in a relationship with the accused since October 2022. It was 12.20am and the complainer was in her home with the accused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At this time he is described as having a mental health episode. She tried to calm him down but eventually contacted police and made her way out onto the balcony to await their arrival.

McCluskey spat in the officer's face while he was in custody at Falkirk Police Station(Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

"The accused was asked to sit down and he lashed out and kicked the complainer on her leg. Police officers attempted to take control of the accused, however, he lashed out and punched a police officer twice on the face.

"He was placed in handcuffs and taken to a cell at Falkirk Police Station. The custody officer attended at the accused’s cell and lowered the hatch. The accused has turned towards him and spat through the hatch, striking the officer on the face.

"This was captured on the custody CCTV.”

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said at the time of the offence McCluskey’s father had died and he was trying to organise the funeral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He had gone to the pub and consumed some alcohol, which was obviously the wrong choice,” added Mr Morrow.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted McCluskey, The Castings Hostel, Castings Avenue, Faklirk, had served a 20-month prison sentence for various assault charges and also

had three convictions for police assault on his record.

Sheriff Harris admitted he was at a loss as to why the crown had seen fit to treat McCluskey’s latest crimes as summary offences and not indictments.

He said: “You have a horrific criminal record for violence. Your last three convictions were indictments that all involved violence. In this case you spat directly on the face of a police officer.

"Why these offences were not charged on indictment is entirely unclear to me. Only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

He sentenced McCluskey to eight months in prison.