Prison for South Shields sex offender who sneaked up north to Falkirk

An offender who had sex with a 15-year-old girl sneaked off from his address in England to move in with a family in the Falkirk area for six months.

Adam Underwood, 30, was placed on the sex offenders register back in 2016 when he admitted engaging in “sexual activity” with a 15-year-old girl in Jarrow in the North East of England.

During the initial police interview, Underwood claimed he thought the girl was 18 but then admitted he knew her real age, which was 15 years and eight months at the time.

He was sentenced to 16 months in prison, which was suspended for two years, and was placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Underwood appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Earlier this year Police Scotland received a heads up from colleagues in Northumbria Underwood might be living in the Falkirk area.

When an investigation was carried out they found out he had been living with a woman and her 15-year-old daughter at the address for around six months.

Underwood admitted to officers he knew how old the girl he was living with in the same household was.

He also told them he knew “why they might be looking for him”.

Last Thursday Underwood appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court, having pleaded guilty to breaching the Sexual Offences Act 2003 by failing to notify police of his change of address from June 31 last year to January 25 this year.

Christa Lindsay, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police received information from Northumbria police that Mr Underwood may be staying at an address in the Falkirk area.

"This was in breach of his registration requirements, not staying at his registered address in South Shields and failing to notify Northumbria police of his change of address.

"Police went to the address and checked with neighbours, who confirmed he had been staying at the address for about six months and that one of the two people also living at the address was a 15-year-old female.

"Officers later found Mr Underwood there and he said he was aware why they might be looking for him. He confirmed he had been staying at the address for six months and also admitted knowing how old the other occupant of the household was.”

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said Underwood had “fully co-operated” with police, the court and social workers and stated his notification requirements are due to come to an end in 2026.

Trying to persuade the court to give Underwood a community-based disposal and not a custodial sentence, he added: “The court having an eye on Mr Underwood might no be a bad thing.”

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You failed to notify police of the change of address. This was not a fleeting oversight – you moved from address in England and took up residence with a female with a 15-year-old daughter.

"Only imprisonment is appropriate in this case.”

Noting it was Underwood’s fifth offence of a similar nature, she sentenced him to six months in prison back dated to January 27.