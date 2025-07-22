Prison for Skinflats 'gun' man who threatened to shoot people and burn down police station

An offender showed a woman a “gun” and then told her who he was going to use it on.

Kevin Burden, 50, scared the woman so much she called the police, who subsequently searched Burden’s property and found out the “gun” was just a toy cap gun.

Burden appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – showing a woman what she believed was a gun and making threats of violence towards others – at an address in Brewster Place, Denny on February 15.

He also admitted damaging property, repeatedly striking windows with a metal pole at the same location on the same date and recklessly destroying property by throwing slabs and glass bottles at windows on May 28.

Burden appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court

There were also several occasions when he breached his bail conditions by contacting someone the court ordered him to steer clear of.

The court heard the “gun” incident happened just after 4pm when Burden invited a female friend he had recently met to come to his house.

"She was looking after her eight-year-old granddaughter,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She took her with her and the accused was seen to be consuming whisky with his brother and his father.

“They left and the accused followed them outside while the complainer remained inside the address. When the accused returned he had his jacket wrapped around his arm.

"She assumed he had a gift for her. He revealed the handle of what the complainer believed to be a handgun.”

Burden then made threats about what he was going to use the weapon for.

The woman was alarmed by this and contacted police, who searched the property and found a “metal cap gun”.

On another occasion police were contacted over concerns for Burden, who was out in the street, shouting and swearing.

"He was issuing threats of violence and brandishing a metal pole, using it to smash windows. He was intoxicated and acting erratically towards officers. He told them if anyone came to his house he would kill them.

"The accused issued further threats of violence towards officers, again saying he would kill them.”

At one stage Burden, then in custody, told a police officer he would “burn this police station down and pull you into the cell with me” and added “I’ll bite your ear off”.

Burden was causing trouble again – this time he was out and about chucking slabs and bottles at windows.

"He was threatening to throw a concrete slab through the window of a property. He was throwing bottles at windows and smashed four windows at the property.”

When he turned up at a premises without a t-shirt or shoes on he was asked to leave and told the person there “know your place – I’ll burn this building down”.

Billy Hendry, defence solicitor, said Burden’s criminal justice social work report was “not good – there’s no doubt about that”.

"He seems to go through periods in his life when he has a batch of offending, get a short term in prison, comes out and reoffends.” Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced Burden, 17 Potter Place, Skinflats, to 25 months in prison back dated to June 20.

