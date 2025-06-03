Prison for Redding offender who battered two women at Rumford petrol station

A violent offender entered into an ongoing argument by trying to drag one woman out of a car by her hair and then punching another woman in the face and knocking her glasses off.

Before getting physical, Conlan Smith, 24, called one of the woman a “slut” and a “slag” and told them both he was going to kill them.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Smith had pleaded guilty to assaulting two women at Rumford Service Station, Maddiston Road, Rumford on January 23, 2022.

The charges stated Smith attacked one woman by repeatedly punching heron her head, knocking off her glasses off her face and then he seized another woman by the hair and punched her on the head to her injury.

Smith was sentenced to prison at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“It was 9pm and one of the witnesses went into the garage shop,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “A red BMW with a female driver and male passenger – the accused – have attended at the petrol pump behind the witness’s vehicle.

"The BMW immediately started blaring their car horn at the witness. The accused rolled down the window and said ‘you’re a slut – you’re a slag’. The witness ignored him, but he then exited the vehicle and said ‘I’m going to kill youse’.

"He attempted to open the vehicle door, and reached in through the passenger door, grabbing her by the hair, attempting to pull her out of the car while she was still in the passenger seat.

“He then punched the other woman to her face causing her glasses to break, leaving a small red mark on her face. Members of the public went to assist at this time but the accused then got back into the red BMW, which then drove off.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said Smith had been placed on a community payback order following the 2022 offence but had done himself no favours by subsequently failing to comply with the order and then failing to comply yet again.

Mr Aitken said: “This offence happened over three years ago now. This is his second breach of his court order and he knows he has put himself in real jeopardy.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki responded: “He was given an opportunity, but he then failed to engage – not once, but twice.”

Mr Aitken said the argument three years earlier was initially between the two females in the car and the woman – his ex partner – who was driving the red BMW. Smith just got himself involved when he should not have and took things to a whole new level.

He added Smith, who had lost his father recently, had the opportunity of securing a job as a civil engineering technician.

Addressing Smith directly, Sheriff Labaki said: “You pleaded guilty to a shockingly violent attack on two females back in 2022. You were afforded an alternative a custodial sentence to a case where the custody threshold was clearly met.

"You have repeatedly failed to comply.”

She sentenced Smith, 49 Main Street, Redding, to nine months in prison.

