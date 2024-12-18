Prison for plumber: Offender sinks to new low attacking Falkirk partner with plastic suitcase

A plumber has been sent to prison for assaulting his partner with a plastic suitcase.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Graham, 31, went “mental” after an argument with his 35-year-old partner at her home in Westfield, Falkirk, Stirling Sheriff Court was told on Tuesday.

He grabbed her by the shoulder and pushed her against a bedroom door, causing her to fall the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Wallace said: “He kicked her multiple times to the right side of her body. She begged him to stop. He walked away before returning and picking up a large, solid plastic suitcase, and threw it, which struck her on the head.”

Daniel Graham appeared from custody via video link at Stirling Sheriff Court (Picture: Submitted)

She secretly dialled 999 on her phone, which was concealed in her pocket.

Police arrived and found Graham, who was already subject to a non-harassment order banning him from approaching or contacting the woman, still in the property.

He was arrested and charged and replied: “That never once happened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham, a father-of-one, from Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, appeared via video link from Low Moss Prison, pleaded guilty to assault he committed on March 31 and breaching the court order.

Roberto Manini, defence solicitor, said Graham had suffered from mood swings and alcohol misuse after an incident in which he found he cousin had committed suicide by hanging himself and had to take him down.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton said Graham had a record for domestic violence and there was no alternative to a further custodial sentence.

He jailed him for 21 months, and also ordered him to serve a 196 day unexpired portion of a previous term.