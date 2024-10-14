Prison for offender who pushed partner's face into the ground during brutal Grangemouth attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A savage drunken attack saw an offender hit his partner’s head against a grit bin and then push her face into the ground.

Alistair Chalmers, 33, had pleaded guilty to the assault he committed in Wallace Court, Grangemouth, on July 15 and breaching his bail conditions in Lime Street, Grangemouth on August 8.

Amy Clyne, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 4pm and the accused and the witness had been consuming alcohol, leaving the premises at 1am. They have walked home together and at this point the accused has become unhappy with her.

"He has grabbed her by her hair and hit her head off a grit bin, before pushing her against a lamppost and pulling her to the ground by her t-shirt, causing it to rip. While on the ground the accused has then pushed her face into the ground.

Chalmers was sentenced to prison at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"He then dug his knee into the right side of her body.”

Scottish Ambulance Service personnel contacted police regarding the assault after they received a call from the witness.

"Police attended at the location,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She was in a state of distress and her top was ripped. Another witness who saw the incident had managed to separate the accused from the woman.

"The accused was then traced and appeared to have slight injuries to his hands and arms. He told officers ‘I didn’t do it’.”

The court heard Chalmers, after being placed on bail and ordered not contact the woman, then went round to her home and police were contacted regarding the breach.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said the woman’s son, who was her carer, was leaving to join the army and she now wanted Chalmers to fill the role.

"I think they are both vulnerable people due to mental health and alcohol issues,” said Mr Biggam.

He added: “They are two wounded souls clinging together.”

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “This was a serious and sustained assault on your partner, then you breached your bail conditions. Only a custodial sentence can properly address your offending.”

She sentenced Chalmers, of La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, to four month and 11 weeks in prison. He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to contact his partner in any way for 12 months.