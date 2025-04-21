Prison for offender who pulled a knife during Laurieston doorstep confrontation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An offender pulled a knife on a resident after she told him she was alone in the premises.

George Torbet, 52, had supposedly taken the knife from the house earlier and then presented it when the woman asked him to leave.

Police officers were called and when they arrived at the scene they saw Torbet attempt to hide the blade by throwing into a bush.

He later claimed he did not arrive at the property armed with a knife but had taken it from the premises when he was there earlier on.

Police officers witnessed Torbet throwing the knife into a bush (Picture: Police Scotland)

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Torbet had previous pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon – a knife – in a public place in Park Avenue, Laurieston on January 9.

“She saw the accused at the front door,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She told him she was on her own in the address and he pulled a knife from his pocket. She told him to leave because the police were being called.

"Police attended at the address and saw the accused throw a metallic object into a nearby bush, which was searched and a knife was found.”

The court heard Torbet had a longstanding difficulty with substance misuse and had recently decided to stop taking methadone.

It was stated he did not come with the knife, but had earlier taken it from the property.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Torbet, 21 Zetland Drive, Laurieston, had a number of previous convictions, including one at the High Court.

She sentenced him to 136 days in prison.

