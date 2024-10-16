Prison for non-paying passenger who jumped onto taxi bonnet in Falkirk fare fracas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beleaguered taxi driver returned to an address to pick up cash from a non-paying customer and then ended up with her trying to jump onto his car bonnet while screaming and swearing at him.

Kimberly Smith, 24, was initially fine – and apparently sober – when she booked the taxi to take her to the shops.

She even seemed reasonable enough when her card was declined and she could not pay the fare and told the driver to come back to the address so she could pay him.

However, when the driver appeared she charged at him and proceeded to slap him, punch and kick his vehicle and then attempt to “mount” the bonnet as he desperately tried to reverse out of harm’s way.

Smith appeared from custody from Low Moss Prison via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting a taxi driver after failing to pay a £7 fare and threatening behaviour towards police at her 53 Wallace Street, Falkirk home on September 6.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Clyne said: “It was 6.30pm and the witness has received a booking for the address from the accused. He told the accused he was outside and the accused was then taken to Tesco.

"The accused asked the witness to wait for her while she did her shopping. He waited for 15 minutes and then took her back to her address. When the accused attempted to pay the fare her card was declined.

"She told the taxi driver she didn’t have any money.”

At 7.30pm on that day the taxi driver has phone the accused and Smith asked him to return to the address and she would pay him the money she owed.

"The witness has done so,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “However, on arrival there was no one around. Then the accused walked towards the taxi and began to shout and swear at the driver.

"She lashed out and slapped his left shoulder and then began to punch and kick the side of his vehicle. The witness tried to reverse away from the accused but his path was blocked due to a car behind him.

"The accused tried to mount the bonnet of the taxi and grabbed onto the wing mirror. She continued to shout and swear at the witness.”

Police were then called in and Smith began swearing at them, refusing to get in the police vehicle and struggling with officers. She was taken to the ground and began spitting at officers, so a spit hood was put in place.

The court heard Smith, also known as Kyle Waugh, had caused £500 of damage to the taxi during her rampage.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said Smith drank alcohol to excess due to previous difficulties in her life.

"The social work department seem to be almost at a loss as to what to do,” he added.

Sheriff Michie noted Smith had been before the court on 17 previous occasions and sentenced her to six months in prison back dated to September 9.