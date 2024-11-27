Prison for Irish raver who tooled up with chainsaw after bar restaurant row

An Irish offender threatened to torch a pub and “cut” staff before grabbing a chainsaw from the rear of his car.

Michael Doran, 34, appeared from custody via video link at Stirling Sheriff Court on Wednesday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at the Canalside in Reddingmuirhead on May 31.

He also admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to provide a breath sample for analysis, three charges of statutory breach of the peace, and possessing a chainsaw as an offensive weapon.

The trouble started when Doran was asked to leave the premises after an incident with regulars at the bar.

Doran was asked to leave the Canalside and that's when he fetched his chainsaw from his car (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He initially complied but returned five minutes later asking for his phone back.

Staff told him they did not have his phone.

Doran then said he was “going to burn the place up” and told the manager “I'm going to cut you”.

He then went to his car, opened the rear passenger door and pull out a chainsaw.

Doran was seen to brandish the chainsaw, before putting it back without starting it. He then drove off “hurling abuse”.

He was arrested in a nearby car park, and began behaving in a threatening and abusive manner to police officers, calling them names and telling one female officer, “women don't dictate to me, you're a public servant, I pay your bills”.

The court heard the incident came just seven days after Doran was arrested following a high speed police chase on the M9.

Douglas Thomson, procurator fiscal depute, said police received a call just before 1am on May 24 saying there was a white Mercedes stopped on the hard shoulder of the M9 northbound between junctions 6 and 7, and a man standing on the road.

When officers arrived, Doran drove off, ignoring signals to stop. Mr Thomson said the police car speedometer reached 120 miles an hour, with Doran still pulling away, indicating he was far exceeding this speed.

Due to rain, bad weather, and high speeds, officers abandoned the pursuit.

A few minute later police received a call from a member of the public stating there was an ongoing disturbance at the Bridgend travellers' caravan site, near the M9 at Craigforth, Stirling.

Police arrived and found Doran's Mercedes crashed into two other vehicles there. Several residents had been woken and were out of their caravans. Doran then emerged from a caravan and was taken hold of by officers.

Mr Thomson said Doran, who was smelling strongly of alcohol, immediately became “agitated and hostile”.

Doran told officers, “I'm from southern Ireland, why are you holding onto me?”.

Told he was being arrested for statutory breach of the peace, he told the officer to have sexual intercourse with his mother, or words to that effect.

On arrival at Falkirk Police Station, he pulled down his shorts, exposed himself, told officers, “I'll smash your face, I'll get folk from Edinburgh to shoot you” and refused a breath test.

He added: “You couldn't afford my white Mercedes. I've got 15 grand in my caravan.”

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson jailed Doran, of Bridgend travellers’ site, Stirling, for 29 months, saying he was “compelled” to impose a custodial sentence because of the seriousness of the offences and his record.