Prison for Grangemouth bail breacher who was supposed to become partner's carer

An offender who was ordered not to have any contact with his partner knew he was in trouble when police caught him at her home.

Alistair Chalmers, 33, had gone to her property to collect some “personal belongings” and knew he was in breach of the non-harassment order.

Chalmers appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted breaching the bail conditions he was placed under to prevent him from having any contact with his partner at an address in Lime Street, Grangemouth on November 1.

Lucy Clarke, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police were asked to attend at the address as someone had seen the accused to be in the property and was aware there was an active court order and he should not be in the property.

Chalmers was taken into custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"His partner told police she was aware of the non-harassment order conditions and said he attended the address to collect his personal belongings.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “She allowed him to come in and collect items – she did not want the non-harassment order. At some point he is aware he will be going back into custody to serve the rest of his sentence.

"He was going to move in to become her carer.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead said it was “unacceptable” for Chalmers, 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, to breach his non-harassment order and he sent him to prison for four months.

He also made him subject to another non-harassment order not to have any contact with his partner for 12 months.