Prison for Falkirk woman who stabbed boyfriend through the heart
Dionne Christie, 24, struck Jevin Haig, 21, in the chest with his own 12-inch hunting knife as they struggled in the bedroom of her flat in Falkirk on June 26, 2022.
The mum-of-two had been 12-weeks pregnant with Mr Haig's child at the time.
Christie appeared from custody via video link at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday having stood trial in Stirling accused of murder before being convicted of the reduced charge of culpable homicide.
Jurors concluded she had been acting under provocation at the time.
Christie, who ran her own beauty aesthetics business, appeared emotional as the jail-term was imposed by judge Lady Poole.
Jurors at the trial in March heard how Christie had delayed dialling 999 for several minutes after the incident.
She had first gone to ask a neighbour to alert her mum that her “friend” was hurt, but that no ambulance was needed.
Prosecutors had claimed this showed “wicked disregard” as to whether her lover lived or died.
Christie had initially blamed Mr Haig, of Moredun, Edinburgh, during the emergency call.
She told the operator: "He has come in, he has been trying to start with me. He has smashed all my house and brought out a knife - a big knife. He has a got a stab mark right in his chest."
Christie was asked during the call if Mr Haig had stabbed himself.
She replied: "It is while we have been like...he was grabbing me, he had the knife in his pants. Do not know how I have done this."
Police initially turned up and Christie insisted her boyfriend had injured himself.
However, forensic evidence linked her as being responsible including her DNA and fingerprint being on the knife.
Prosecutor Graeme Jessop KC had stated during the trial that Christie had stabbed Mr Haig in a fit of anger because he no longer had any money as a crime funded lifestyle was drying up.
She denied in evidence she had any intention of killing him.
Christie also alleged Mr Haig had been trying to cut their unborn baby from her womb at the time of the attack. She did not know how he ended up being fatally injured.
However, jurors heard claims the mum had previously been violent to Mr Haig, including stabbing him in the leg and slashing his designer jacket.
Ian Duguid KC, defending, said: “As far as remorse and regret, these are both sentiments and emotions expressed by this young lady."
Sentencing Christie to eight-and-a-half years in prison, Lady Poole said it appeared Mr Haig had not led a "blameless life", but that "did not excuse" Christie killing him.
She said: "Messages showed he cared for you and he was happy going for a scan appointment with you. It was clear at the trial how upset his family are at his death.
"Victim impact statements describe the deep grief and lasting impact the loss has had on them.
"Your actions ended his life early."