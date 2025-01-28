Prison for domestic offender caught breaching his bail in Bo'ness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A loud argument had a knock on effect for an offender who was in breach of his court order and put him behind bars.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, John McMahon, 44, had pleaded guilty to breaching his non harassment order by contacting a woman in Seaview Place, Bo’ness on December 29 last year.

The procurator fiscal stated the couple had been in an on/off relationship for five years.

She added: “It was 11.30am and the witness heard male and female voices arguing in the flat downstairs. One of the voices was the accused. She had cause to become concerned for the woman’s welfare, so she contacted police to make them aware of her concerns.

McMahon appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The couple were under the impression the non harassment order had been revoked, but it still remained in place.”

It was stated McMahon had a “genuine misunderstanding” regarding the non-harassment order he had been placed on back in June last year and which was due to run until June 2026.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “I’m not clear how that misunderstanding happens – it was made clear it was in place for two years.”

She added McMahon, 30 Priory Road, Whitecross, had an “extremely lengthy” criminal record which included previous convictions for domestic offending, so he would have been familiar with court orders.

It was stated he had breached his bail on seven occasions in the past.

Sheriff Michie sentenced him to 23 weeks in prison back dated to December 30 last year.