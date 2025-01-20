Prison for Denny offender who 'saw red' and battered man with metal pole
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Alexander Cruickshank, 30, now realised he should have let things go and avoided a confrontation, but instead armed himself with the pole and attacked the man.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Alexander Cruickshank, 30, had pleaded guilty possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting a man in Clark Street, St Ninians, Stirling on May 18, 2023.
The charges stated he engaged in a fight with the man and repeatedly struck him on the head and body with a metal pole, as well as seizing him by the clothing and pulling him to the ground.
The court heard Cruickshank “saw red that day” and now realised he should have just walked away.
Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced Cruickshank, 55 Little Denny Road, Denny, to 13-and-a-half months in prison.