Prison for Denny offender who 'saw red' and battered man with metal pole

By Court Reporter
Published 20th Jan 2025, 13:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An offender who “saw red” and battered a man with a metal pole will now be spending the majority of 2025 behind bars.

Alexander Cruickshank, 30, now realised he should have let things go and avoided a confrontation, but instead armed himself with the pole and attacked the man.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Alexander Cruickshank, 30, had pleaded guilty possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting a man in Clark Street, St Ninians, Stirling on May 18, 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charges stated he engaged in a fight with the man and repeatedly struck him on the head and body with a metal pole, as well as seizing him by the clothing and pulling him to the ground.

Cruickshank appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Cruickshank appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Cruickshank appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard Cruickshank “saw red that day” and now realised he should have just walked away.

Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced Cruickshank, 55 Little Denny Road, Denny, to 13-and-a-half months in prison.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice